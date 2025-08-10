Padres' Mason Miller Addresses Moving to Starting Rotation in San Diego
The San Diego Padres headlined the July 31 trade deadline by acquiring closer Mason Miller from the Athletics.
It would be the first of many moves by president of baseball operations A.J. Preller, but the blockbuster deal was for certain the most shocking. The Padres sent top prospect Leo De Vries as part of the return package to the A's, an indication the organization is willing to go to great lengths for a World Series title this season.
Preller, who orchestrated five trades involving a total of 22 players at this year's deadline, explained the method to his madness.
“We needed to make sure we knew — to do the first deal with Oakland — that we were going to line up on the bats,” Preller said to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “So whether it was Baltimore or a couple of other scenarios we had lined up, I just needed to feel confident that we were going to go to the bats and then catcher.
“We weren’t going to move Leo unless we felt like we could line up other pieces and make this team pretty solid and strong at all levels on the big-league side. If we weren’t going to get there, it didn’t make a lot of sense to do just, like, one of the deals. It made more sense to do a few of those deals together, because we knew we needed to get a catcher. We felt like we improved that position, and we needed to get a couple bats throughout the offense, especially the depth of the lineup. So we weren’t going to make the big deal — Mason Miller — if we weren’t going to be able to round out the team.”
The acquisition of Miller cemented the Padres bullpen as the best in baseball. The Friars made history by sending three relievers to the All-Star Game in Atlanta this summer, and yet, the front office managed to land the prized possession of the relief market at the trade deadline.
The Padres already had a closer in Robert Suarez, but there was speculation the team would part ways with the 34-year-old given he is set to become a free agent after the 2025 season. Lo and behold, the Padres managed to keep Suarez and acquire Miller.
With two closers in the San Diego bullpen, there have been rumblings wondering whether the Padres would move Miller to the starting rotation.
The newly-acquired reliever addressed the possible move in a recent appearance on Foul Territory.
"I think all the focus is on this year and pitching out of the bullpen," Miller said. "That's not to say down the road we can't revisit and have conversations. Being able to think about and say that I'm going to be here for the next four years, I think there are possibilities of that. But for the time being, the focus is 100 percent on this season and being in the bullpen."
