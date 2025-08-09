Outfielder Who Left Padres Finds New Home With NL Contender
Outfielder Forrest Wall reportedly signed a minor league contract with the Chicago Cubs, per MLB Trade Rumors. He will report to Triple-A Iowa.
The San Diego Padres released Wall from their organization on Sunday and he elected free agency. He signed a minor league deal with the Padres in January and earned an invitation to spring training.
Although San Diego were in need of a left fielder before the trade deadline, Wall never got called up to make an MLB appearance with the Padres. San Diego had signed left fielder Jason Heyward but ultimately released the struggling veteran and replaced him with Gavin Sheets.
The Padres had one of the most productive trade deadlines this season and landed outfielder Ramón Laureano from the Baltimore Orioles. Laureano has started in seven games at left field, which made Wall’s chances of earning a spot on their MLB roster slim to none.
Wall was initially drafted by the Colorado Rockies in 2014 but has only made MLB appearances in two seasons.
He made his MLB debut on July 22, 2023 with the Atlanta Braves. Wall shined in his rookie season, slashing .462/.533/.846 and recording a 1.379 OPS and a home run in 13 at-bats.
The then-27-year-old played all three outfield positions and made a few appearances as designated hitter for the Braves. Wall impressed Atlanta enough that season and in spring training to earn a spot on their Opening Day roster.
However, his MLB stint with the Braves was short-lived. Atlanta designated Wall for assignment after 13 games and a year after making his MLB debut to make space for three-time All-Star third baseman Whit Merrifield.
The Miami Marlins quickly claimed Wall off waivers three days and he continued playing in MLB as part of the Marlins’ roster. Wall went 1-for-3 and struck out twice in the only three games he played with Miami before the franchise also designated him for assignment.
The Baltimore Orioles claimed him off waivers but a few days later, Wall was once again designated for assignment.
Wall has not made an MLB appearance since his last game with the Marlins on Aug. 2 and has not held a consistent role on an MLB team through his 11-year professional career.
Signing with the Cubs could give Wall a chance to land a more regular role on an MLB roster, or it could be another pit stop for the 29-year-old.
