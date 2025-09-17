Padres' Michael King Doesn't Hold Back After Brutal Performance
With back-to-back losses from the Dodgers, the Padres had the chance to gain much-needed ground in the race to win the NL West when they faced off against the Mets on Tuesday night.
One inning in, and their chances of leaving Citi Field with a win looked bleak.
Michael King got the start and allowed hits to the first four batters he faced. In all, King allowed six hits and five runs in the first inning, as the Mets nearly got through their entire lineup before the inning came mercifully to an end.
“Michael King, we’ve got to pitch him,” Padres manager Mike Shildt told reporters after the game. “… It would be unfair if we didn’t pitch Michael, relative to success and health and what it means to our team. Wasn’t his best outing. I’m excited to see him in five days.”
In the loss, King allowed eight runs on 10 hits, both more than he had ever given up in a game.
The twist of the knife came on the second-to-last at-bat of the first inning, when Brett Baty hit a 416-foot homer to bring the Mets' lead to 5-0 before the Padres had a chance to shake off the jet lag.
King's pitching woes continued in the second inning, as the 30-year-old gave up solo home runs to Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso. After a cleaner three-up, three-down third inning, King gave up his fourth home run of the day, this time to centerfielder Cedric Mullins.
"Terrible fastball command," King said after the game. "All around terrible. Bat pitch selections, bad locations. Got to be a lot better."
Facing a six-run deficit at the top of the fifth inning, there was little the Padres bats could do to get back into the game after such a nightmarish start from King.
King will be vital for the Padres to have success in the postseason. The seven-year veteran returned from the 15-day injured list on Sept. 9 and looked immune to rust, giving up just three hits and two earned runs in five innings. However, the pitcher looked vulnerable Tuesday night, and has at least one more regular season start to get back up to speed before the postseason.
“I’ve got a lot to prove in my next one,” King said. “So it’ll be a grind for the next five days to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
