Padres' Michael King Hopes to Be Center of All Out Bidding War in Free Agency
San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King is preparing to enter free agency this winter, hoping to secure a massive deal that ensures long-term stability and ranks him among the highest-paid players.
The Padres have one of the best pitching staffs in the league, ranking near the top in several pitching categories.
King has been among the best arms on San Diego's roster, and he is now poised to earn a massive contract.
When addressing his impending free agency, King said he was open to anything — even re-joining the New York Yankees who traded him away for Juan Soto.
"I mean, of course, once you get to free agency, that's what I'll start thinking about. I've got to focus on winning today... hopefully by the end of it I can have all 30 teams calling me," King told reporters.
A bidding war would ensure he secures the largest deal, potentially reaching nine figures if his strategy continues.
This season, he has pitched 50.1 innings, racking up 56 strikeouts and posting a 2.3 ERA.
He is not accumulating a high number of strikeouts; rather, he is effectively commanding his pitches and hitting his spots to avoid poor pitches over the plate.
The Padres already have several significant deals in place, and they will see several players enter free agency, including starting pitcher Dylan Cease and contact specialist Luis Arraez.
San Diego will likely not be able to keep both Cease and King on the roster long-term at a high salary, meaning they will need to choose which one they prioritize.
Regardless, King will be getting paid come the winter.
