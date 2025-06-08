Padres' Michael King May Not Be Back Anytime Soon, Per Latest Update
San Diego Padres starter Michael King has been on the 15-day injured list since May 25 after the Padres scracthed him from his start against the Atlanta Braves May 24, and he may not return before the All-Star break.
The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee reports the right-hander was expected to miss two to six weeks with a pinched nerve, however his new timeline could exceed that time.
“Michael is in a little bit of a holding pattern,” Shildt said yesterday. “… It’s one of these things where you’re not going to be able to do a whole lot until it starts to improve. It’s a slow and steady improvement at this point. So we’re in a little bit of a holding pattern of recovery and more of a discovery phase of being assertive in finding out exactly what it is and the best way to treat it, because it’s not something that is very common in our sport.”
King did not travel with their team for their three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers, and has played catch in San Diego intermittently over the last week according to team officials.
The 30-year-old currently leads the Friars with a 2.59 ERA, and has 64 strikeouts through 55.2 innings pitched. He already has a complete game shutout under his belt this season, and is tied for the lowest WHIP on the team (1.024) with Nick Pivetta.
King's first season as a full-time starter came with the Padres in 2024 after moving to San Diego in the Juan Soto trade, and he proved himself as a major weapon in the rotation. He placed seventh in NL Cy Young award voting and received All-MLB Second Team honors with a 2.95 ERA and 201 strikeouts through 173.2 innings pitched
Kyle Hart and Ryan Bergert have both started games in King's absence, and Matt Waldron could also fill in, though he is still with Triple-A El Paso after his return from the 60-day injured list.
King's absence is a major hit for the Padres, who are in the chase for first place in the NL West. They currently sit half a game back from the Los Angeles Dodgers, who they will face in San Diego on Monday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
