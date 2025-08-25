Padres' Michael King Reveals What Will Make Up For Lost Season
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King spoke about how he could make up for the time he has missed with injury during the 2025 season.
King is currently serving his second term on the injured list this season, and missed nearly all of summer on the IL. The Padres first moved him to the IL after scratching him from a start May 24 against the Atlanta Braves. He had a pinched nerve and remained out until Aug 9.
Unfortunately for the Padres, he had to return to the injured list just five days later, this time with inflammation in his left knee.
“What makes up for it is pitching well in October and pitching deep into October,” said King to MLB.com's AJ Cassavell.
King has made just 11 starts this season, though he has been potentially the Padres' best option when he's healthy. He has a 2.81 ERA this season, striking out 65 batters in 57.2 innings.
“I always say starting pitching wins championships,” King said. “Obviously we have an incredible bullpen. But the starters still got to go deep into games. So I’m not going to bank on just going four innings and just turning it over to our dogs. I would love to be that guy that gives them the day off."
King has proven he has what it takes to go deep into games this season as well, as he threw his first complete game shutout against the Colorado Rockies in April. While obviously not as impressive against potentially the worst team the NL West has ever seen, his stamina and ability are more than enough to help the Padres get across the line in October.
The Padres are currently in a tie at the top of the NL West with the Los Angeles Dodgers, though they are only behind on the tiebreaker. They won their series over the Dodgers during the weekend, taking two of three games and winning their first rivalry series of the season, and kept their dreams for the top of the division alive after erasing a nine-game deficit in a month.
They'll hope to continue their momentum against the Seattle Mariners on Monday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
