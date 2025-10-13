Padres’ Mike Shildt Announces Sudden Retirement as Manager
The Padres are in the market for a new manager.
Mike Shildt announced his sudden retirement Monday, in a letter first reported by Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
"It is with a heavy but full heart that I am announcing my retirement from managing the San Diego Padres," the letter began.
"It is a decision that I thought about during the season and became at peace with over the last 10 days. I gave every fiber of my being to help achieve Peter Seidler's vision of bringing a World Series Championship to San Diego. We fell short of the ultimate goal, but I am proud of what the players, staff and organization were able to accomplish the last two seasons.
"The grind of the baseball season has taken a severe toll on me mentally, physically and emotionally. While it has always been about serving others, it's time I take care of myself and exit on my terms.
"I am extremely appreciative to the Padres, Peter Seidler, the Seidler family, Erik Greupner, AJ Preller and staff for the trust and confidence to lead this team. I'm confident I left things in a better place.
"However, I am most grateful for our players. San Diego is rightfully proud of the Padres players. It is a group that conducts themselves with class, is dedicated to each other and the common goal of winning a World Series. I love our players and will miss them dearly!!
"After 34 years of dedicating myself to the rigors of coaching and managing, I can with great enjoyment look back on achieving my two primary goals: To help players get the most out of their God given ability and become better men. Also, to win games.
"I move forward with a smile on my face, contentment in my soul and genuine excitement for what God has next.
"To the Friar Faithful, thanks for all the support and keep rocking Petco Park. It's the best home field advantage in Major League Baseball. The team is on its way to that World Series Championship you so deserve."
Shildt, 57, managed the Padres to two postseason appearances in two seasons as the Padres' manager. He was promoted from an advisory role to succeed Bob Melvin after the 2023 season.
The Padres went 93-69 in 2024 and 90-72 in 2025, finishing second in the National League West each time.
San Diego lost to the rival Los Angeles Dodgers a heartbreaking five-game Division Series in 2024 after dispatching the Atlanta Braves in the first round.
This year, the Padres lost a three-game Wild Card series to the Chicago Cubs. As Acee reports, Shildt informed the Padres on Saturday — nine days after the team was eliminated — of his intention to retire.
