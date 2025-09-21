Padres' Mike Shildt Still Believes in Dylan Cease as Postseason Nears
San Diego Padres manager mike Shildt revealed he still holds belief in starting pitcher Dylan Cease as the postseason nears.
Cease has had a rough 2025 season, posting a 4.64 ERA through his 31 starts.
“It absolutely can happen,"Shildt maintained when asked if Cease could come out and perform in October. “It has happened. It happened tonight. Just the consistency of it happening, right? I mean, there were innings where he was just in complete control. It’s just the consistency of it.”
Cease started the Padres' series opener against his former team, the Chicago White Sox, on Friday, and received a loss after allowing four runs through six innings. After giving up a home run to Miguel Vargas in the first inning, Cease retired eight batters in a row. He struck out six during his outing.
The right-hander hasn't quite looked himself this season, as his ERA is more than a run higher than his mark of 3.47 in 2024. He finished fourth in Cy Young voting during his first season in San Diego, and led the team in wins, innings pitched and strikeouts. He also recorded the club's only complete game shutout in 2024.
A major contributor to Cease's shortcomings is his inability to avoid the long ball, as he has thrown 165 innings this season — fewer than any of his other full MLB seasons — and has allowed a career-high 21 home runs.
Despite his ERA rising, Cease has still shown flashes which would lead many to believe he still has what it takes to be an elite pitcher. His strikeout rate has stayed fairly consistent in 2025 compared to seasons past, and he has come through with several big performances over the course of the season.
One such performance came against the Dodgers on July 31, where he threw 5.2 one-run innings and received a win in a crucial series for the Padres.
The Friars will hope Cease can post results such as that for the remainder of the season and into the postseason, as they are currently struggling offensively and need as much help as they can get from their pitching staff.
