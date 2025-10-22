Padres Minor League Team Under Fire for Congratulating Dodgers Star on World Series
Someone running the social media account for the El Paso Chihuahuas must be a major fan of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell.
The minor league team posted graphics of Snell on their official X account and their Facebook account wishing the pitcher congratulations on making the World Series. Snell had made one rehab start for the Triple-A team back in 2022. In 2023, the same account congratulated Snell on winning a second Cy Young Award.
While this seems like a very nice gesture, it ended up being something that caused quite a stir in San Diego.
The El Paso Chihuahuas happen to be the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. Fans of the team were not happy that an extension of their ballclub was congratulating an ex-player currently plying his trade for their biggest division rival.
The heat got to a point where the graphic of Snell on the various social media platforms was taken down.
The entire situation is somewhat comical in nature. Snell played three seasons for the Padres from 2021-23. The parting of ways between himself and the franchise was not a rough one. Reports seem to indicate that Snell loved living in San Diego and saw a lengthy future with the ballclub.
However, he ended up becoming a free agent — inking a short-term deal with the San Francisco Giants. A year later, he re-entered the market and cashed on on a five-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
One could objectively call the decision to take down the graphics of Snell a bit petty. If anything, that decision drew far more attention to the situation as opposed to just leaving it up. There's no guarantee the casual fan of baseball would even associate the El Paso Chihuahuas with the San Diego Padres.
There could be some sour grapes over not deciding to re-sign Snell, and then watching him star for the villain up the 5 freeway. Being bounced early in the postseason while the Dodgers have made yet another run to the World Series with Snell tossing gem after gem also may sting a bit.
Either way, this is yet another footnote in what's become a very entertaining rivalry between the two NL West competitors.
