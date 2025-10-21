Padres Have Conducted First Managerial Interview
The San Diego Padres interviewed their first managerial candidate Monday.
CEO Erik Greupner appeared on 97.3-FM to update listeners of the "Ben and Woods" show about where the team is in the process of identifying Mike Shildt's successor.
Greupner didn't name names, but he made it clear the team isn't wasting time finding a new bench boss.
"To start the offseason with his decision to retire as a manager, (replacing Shildt) had to be a focus for us for the last week or so," Greupner said. "We certainly wish Mike the best but now we need to hire the best manager who can lead us to a World Series championship in 2026."
"That process has begun," Greupner continued. "We spent the last week identifying both internal and external candidates. We'll begin the interview process this week, in fact, beginning today. That will be a multi-week process as we narrow down the candidates, and eventually select the manager."
Shildt retired suddenly on Oct. 13, leaving the Padres as the ninth major league team without a manager to begin the offseason. Since then, three candidates have emerged as possible replacements.
The biggest name to emerge from multiple reports Monday: Albert Pujols. According to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN, he'll interview Wednesday.
According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union Tribune, the Padres are also expected to interview pitching coach Ruben Niebla. The San Francisco Chronicle reported the Padres have "shown interest" in former catcher Nick Hundley.
It isn't clear which candidate is getting the first interview — Niebla, Hundley, or someone else — or even if the order of interviews is of any importance. But it appears the Padres feel like they have put together a strong list of candidates.
"It's going to be a very important hire for us," Greupner said.
The most successful manager in franchise history by regular season winning percentage, Shildt managed the Padres to consecutive National League Wild Card berths after he succeeded Bob Melvin in 2024.
Unlike Melvin or Shildt, neither Pujols, Hundley or Niebla have managed in MLB. Pujolsmanaged Leones del Escogidoto the Dominican Winter League championship earlier this year, but that constitutes his only experience in the role since he retired as a player after the 2022 season.
A future Hall of Famer, Pujols is currently a special assistant in the Angels' front office. Hundley, 42, played for the Padres from 2008-14 who's spent the last three years in the Texas Rangers' front office.
