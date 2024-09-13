Padres' Newest Triple-A Call-Up Could Be Auditioning For Postseason Roster Spot
The biggest winner of the San Diego Padres' recent decision to option Luis Campusano was Elias Díaz. The Padres' catcher swap served to give Díaz, a 33-year-old veteran, a longer look as the postseason approaches — without the pressure of both Kyle Higashioka and Campusano competing for innings behind the plate.
When the Padres optioned Campusano, they recalled outfielder Brandon Lockridge to take his spot on the active roster. Lockridge, 27, has yet to play an inning at the major league level in a professional career that began in 2016.
On the surface that would appear to make him a longshot to figure into the Padres' postseason plans. And he may well be. Yet according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Padres might be using the last two weeks of the regular season to give Lockridge a look for a possible playoff roster spot too:
Lockridge, 27, was acquired from the Yankees in a July 30 trade for reliever Enyel De Los Santos. He has never played in the major leagues. There likely will not be much playing time for him, given the Padres are in a playoff chase and have multiple off days in which to rest their regulars. But the team plans to see how he performs on defense and running the bases. Lockridge has stolen 46 bases this season after stealing 40 in 2023. There is a possible choice to be made between him and Bryce Johnson when forming a playoff roster.- via the San Diego Union-Tribune
Lockridge has never hit for much power at the minor league levels, but his speed has always been an asset. To that end, it helps that he's getting on base. At the time of his recall, he was hitting .325 with a .420 on-base percentage at Triple-A El Paso.
Johnson, 28, has also passed the point of "prospect," having spent eight years in the professional ranks — the first seven with the San Francisco Giants before joining the Padres' organization this year. Unlike Lockridge, he has some experience at the big-league level, slashing .206/.286/.238 in 47 games with the Padres.
Johnson was 18 for 21 in stolen base chances at El Paso this year.
Rostering either Lockridge or Johnson might be predicated on an injury to the top outfielders on the depth chart — Jurickson Profar, Jackson Merrill, Fernando Tatis Jr., and David Peralta — or another player currently higher on the Padres' depth chart.
But considering he's never played a major league game to this point in his life, Lockridge finds himself in an intriguing position for a likely playoff team.