Padres News: Dylan Cease Offers Surprising Assessment After Latest Start
Dylan Cease pitched a no-hitter earlier this season but what he did on Wednesday in the Padres' 4-0 victory over the Astros was arguably his masterpiece.
Cease allowed two hits in 8.1 innings after retiring the first 15 batters he faced.
“This one is high up there,” Cease said. “I mean, the no-hitter and the almost no-hitter and this one are probably top three.”
“I think that’s fair,” manager Mike Shildt said of the idea Cease was every bit as good Wednesday as when he held the Nationals hitless two months ago. “I mean, it’s hard to say, right? I mean, he throws a no-hitter and to say he was better — but, you know, Dylan Cease is a pretty special talent.”
As Cease walked off the field after the top of the eighth, many in the sellout crowd at Petco Park gave him a standing ovation. They rose to their feet once more when he took the mound to start the ninth, and again as he exited following Xander Bogaerts’ error on what looked like a game-ending double play.
It would have marked Cease's fourth career shutout. He came within one out of a no-hitter in Sept. 2022 while with the White Sox, walking two batters in that game and three in his no-hitter.
“I really wanted to finish it,” Cease said. “That’s just part of the game. I wish I’d made a better pitch to Dubón.”
What stood out about Wednesday’s game was that Cease effectively shut down the Astros, the top-hitting team in the AL. They came into the game with a .261 team average and had three of their first four hitters batting .297 or higher.
“He was mixing well, dotting everything,” Dubón said. “It was his night. He’s a good pitcher. We battled and Framber gave us a chance to win, and it’s a tough matchup.”
Cease didn’t allow a baserunner Wednesday until Jason Heyward’s grounder found its way through the right side to start the sixth inning. He didn’t walk any batters and struck out five.
The 28-year-old right-hander threw over 11 pitches in just three innings, never exceeding 15 in any inning.
By the end of the eighth, he had thrown 92 pitches, with no one warming up during the Padres’ lengthy half-inning.
When it came down to deciding which start was better between his no-hitter and Wednesday. Cease didn't hesitate to answer.
“In terms of execution,” Cease said, “this one arguably was better.”