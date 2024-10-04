Padres News: Joe Musgrove Status For NLDS vs Dodgers Revealed
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove won't pitch in the NLDS, according to manager Mike Shildt.
The news comes after Musgrove exited Game 2 of the Wild Card series against the Atlanta Braves due to tightness in his elbow.
There hasn't been any update on whether Musgrove will be available to pitch if San Diego advances.
San Diego loses a major pitching option with the right-hander sidelined by injury. Although he celebrated with his teammates in the Padres clubhouse Wednesday night, it was clouded by an untimely departure in the fourth inning.
“I’m bothered; I’m frustrated,” Musgrove told Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune. “I don’t know what the future looks like for me right now, but I know I’m going to give it every chance I have and I’ll do whatever I have to do to get back in here at some point.”
Musgrove had two different stints on the injured list this season, both times were because of elbow issues.
The 31-year-old underwent an MRI on Thursday, which provided more clarity on his elbow injury. Musgrove's two trips to the injured list resulted from bone spurs that caused the starting pitcher's elbow issues.
The right-hander explained his current elbow problem is different from his previous injuries.
“Very different, very different,” Musgrove said. “Yeah, I don’t feel like it’s the bone spur as much, but I don’t know. Sometimes you have issues in a certain area of the arm and you throw differently to avoid that and other issues arise. I’ll have more clarity tomorrow once I get it looked at.”
It was later revealed that Musgrove was already battling elbow discomfort ahead of the National League Wild Card Series.
“I had a tough week getting into this start, but I felt pretty good at the start of the game,” Musgrove said. “And then, I mean, from pitch one, it was tight, but felt like I’d be able to get through the outing and maybe get better as we went or if it stayed where it was we’d be all right.”
It was evident that Musgrove was struggling to perform on the mound, but he attempted to stay in the game as long as possible.
“I just couldn’t get through it,” Musgrove said of the Wednesday night game.
Padres fans may have already seen Musgrove pitch in his final game of the season. The right-hander has a 6-5 record with a 3.88 ERA in 19 starts.