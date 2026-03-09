Padres Notes: Ramon Laureano Health Update, Blockbuster Trade Idea, All-Star Could Leave Friars

The San Diego Padres moved to 8-8 in Cactus League play after a dominant 14-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Right-handed pitcher Logan Gillaspie continued to make a case to break camp with the team, pitching four shutout innings. Kyle Hart followed with 2.2 shutout innings while the offense exploded behind a three-run home run from Gavin Sheets and a nine-run eighth inning.

Ahead of the game, outfield Ramón Laureano was scratched from the lineup due to what the team called general body fatigue. Manager Craig Stammen wasn't worried about his outfielder when speaking to the media after the game.

“He’s fine,” Stammen said. “Just one of those spring training [things] where he’s putting a lot of work in on the backfield, needed a breather. So we gave it to him.”

In other news, the Padres could make a blockbuster trade before Opening Day to add a slugging first baseman to the mix. While the trade is unlikely, Padres On SI looked into the pros and cons of the would-be deal.

Finally, as Opening Day nears, there's an important opt-out date for one Friar in camp as a non-roster invite.

Ty France, an All-Star in 2022 with the Seattle Mariners, could opt out of his minor league deal with the Padres on March 21. That gives both he and the Padres less than two weeks to figure out if he'll make the team's Opening Day roster. If not, he could pursue an opportunity with another team.

“I feel like that’s how I’ve always treated spring training is — even when I knew I was going to make the roster, I treated it as I have to come in here and win a job,” France said to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “This is a competitive game, and it can be taken away from you at any point. So you feel like you have to come in here every single day and fight for a job no matter where you’re at.”

Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news

Padres Tweets of the Day

The sound off the bat 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/JMuq67VZ65 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 8, 2026

Croney getting it done! pic.twitter.com/08CTq5WmgE — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 8, 2026

Who’s the fairest of them all? pic.twitter.com/aB1PRPzrUt — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 8, 2026

Hey, that’s not Joe Musgrove!



But it was another #44 on the mound today in Peoria.



Jake Peavy wore Musgrove’s jersey and threw a bullpen…to former MLB catcher AJ Ellis!



The 2007 Cy Young Award winner looked good! pic.twitter.com/zsecOHlKKq — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) March 8, 2026

