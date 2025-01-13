Padres News: Roki Sasaki Free Agency Nearing Conclusion As Fourth Team Ruled Out
One of the most popular storylines of the offseason is nearing its end. Roki Sasaki informed the Texas Rangers they are no longer in the running to sign him.
The Rangers are now the fourth team to have been eliminated in the Roki Sasaki sweepstakes. The San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, and New York Mets have also been informed they won't be signing the Japanese phenom.
The latest update leaves the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, and Chicago Cubs in the free agency frenzy for Sasaki.
The Padres have been extremely quiet this offseason, and given the financial dilemma the organization has to resolve their silence comes as no surprise. However, Sasaki choosing San Diego would propel the Padres as a team with one of the most successful offseasons.
Sasaki is expected to sign sometime this week, but not before Wednesday when the 2025 international signing period opens. His posting window closes on Jan. 23, so Sasaki will have to make a decision before then.
The Padres and Blue Jays are the two teams known to have had a second meeting with Sasaki. Sasaki traveled to San Diego and Toronto for the in-person rendezvous. As Sasaki narrows down his teams, it's evident the Padres are a top contender in the sweepstakes for the 23-year-old pitcher.
The Padres likely haven't made many moves this offseason since they are waiting to find out where Sasaki signs. Once Sasaki is taken off the board, the Padres will have a better idea of how to resolve their financial dilemma. If Sasaki signs with San Diego, then the Padres gain a starting pitcher for an extremely affordable price.
With Sasaki in the rotation, the Padres have more flexibility to trade others players in order to cut payroll. The team hopes to cut payroll while simultaneously adding talent, which poses quite the challenge. Landing Sasaki would help relieve some of the financial burden off of the front office.
Sasaki's agent, Joel Wolfe of Wasserman, said the race is going to come down to the wire. The second round of meetings will be held up until Sasaki signs, according to Wolfe.
Though the Dodgers and Cubs haven't reportedly met with Sasaki a second time, both teams could very well do so in the coming days. As the Sasaki sweepstakes reaches its conclusion, the Padres seem to have a good chance of signing him.