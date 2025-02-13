Inside The Padres

Padres Sign KBO’s Cy Young Winning Pitcher in Free Agency

Maren Angus-Coombs

Aug 19, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Kyle Hart (81) pitches during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Following the blockbuster signing of starting pitcher Nick Pivetta, the San Diego Padres added more depth to their starting rotation with Kyle Hart.

On Thursday, the team signed Hart, a former Major League Baseball player who pitched in Korea last season and won the Korean Cy Young Award, to a one-year deal with a club option for 2026.

Hart now joins newcomer Pivetta and returning pitchers Dylan Cease, Michael King, and Yu Darvish in the mix for San Diego's rotation.

The left-hander could become the No. 5 starter but will have to earn the job with Matt Waldron and Randy Vásquez also in the mix. However, Hart should be the front-runner for the spot.

In 2024, Hart pitched for the NC Dinos in the Korea Baseball Organization, earning the Choi Dong-won Award as the KBO's top starting pitcher. The 32-year-old made 26 starts, posting a 13-3 record with a 2.69 ERA and 182 strikeouts over 157 innings (10.4 K/9). He led the KBO in strikeouts and ranked second in both wins and ERA.

Hart felt comfortable committing to the Padres after just a couple of conversations.

"I think it was pretty clear as soon as I talked to A.J., Josh and Ruben," Hart said. "I think it was pretty clear where this team was at and I felt like they wanted me. That was something that I kind of set out at the beginning of free agency, let's combine opportunity with a chance to win, a great clubhouse and great culture."

Free agency was a little slow for Hart, who told reporters that several teams called to check in but things "snowballed" with the Padres roughly a week ago.

"I was hoping to have things done a little bit earlier," Hart said. "I think the Padres probably reached out maybe within the last month."

The 6-foot-5 left-hander was selected by the Red Sox in the 19th round of the 2016 draft and made his MLB debut in 2020. During that season, he posted a 15.55 ERA but recorded 13 strikeouts over 11 innings.

Hart made four appearances (three starts) for Boston during the shortened 2020 season. He posted an 0-1 record, giving up 24 hits and 19 earned runs.

Hart pitched collegiately at Indiana University. He spent parts of eight seasons in the minor leagues with the Red Sox (2016-22), Seattle (2023), and Philadelphia (2023)

Maren Angus-Coombs
Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. Despite being raised in the South, her sports obsession has always been in Los Angeles. She is currently a staff writer for the LA Sports Report Network.

