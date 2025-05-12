Padres News: Yu Darvish's First Rehab Start Date Revealed
San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish is expected to return to the team soon, with a rehabilitation start tentatively scheduled for Wednesday in Las Vegas.
Darvish will join Triple-A El Paso for his start if he has a good bullpen session at Petco Park on Monday, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
His minor league start on Wednesday will then be evaluated to see if he is ready, and the team will need to decide whether he requires additional rehab starts or if he is set to make his 2025 season debut.
Darvish has been battling elbow inflammation that first surfaced during spring training, which cut his preseason short, and it has kept the pitcher on the mend for the first quarter of the season.
As part of his recovery program, Darvish has already participated in several bullpen sessions and thrown simulated innings as well. The next step is facing live hitters again, which will be the ultimate test to see if he is ready to get back on the mound and contribute to the team.
The Padres have not truly missed his pitching performance due to the strong outings from the pitching staff, which has operated like one of the best units in the league.
Darvish brings a strong leadership and experience in dealing with adversity, which may not be as valuable in the regular season, but could be a difference-maker during the playoffs.
The Padres appear ready to compete in October once more, and Darvish will be a crucial asset for the team in their pursuit of the World Series.
