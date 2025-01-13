Inside The Padres

Padres' NL West Rival Officially Out of Roki Sasaki Sweepstakes in Massive Development

Noah Camras

Mar 20, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Japan starting pitcher Roki Sasaki (14) delivers a pitch during the first inning against Mexico at LoanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Japan starting pitcher Roki Sasaki (14) delivers a pitch during the first inning against Mexico at LoanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

A San Diego Padres' National League West rival has been informed they won't be signing Roki Sasaki.

San Francisco Giants general manager Zack Minasian said Monday that the team was told they would not be Sasaki's choice in free agency.

While this doesn't come as a huge surprise, its a rather large development that Sasaki is starting to narrow down his options as his signing deadline nears.

This story will be updated...

Published
Noah Camras
NOAH CAMRAS

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He is the lead editor for Inside the Padres. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and has covered all Southern California sports in his career.

Home/San Diego Padres News