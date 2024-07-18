Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: A.J. Preller's Job Security, National Rankings Dip, Promising Prospects

Nov 21, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; San Diego Padres president of baseball operations and general manager A.J. Preller speaks to the media during a press conference announcing the hiring of manager Mike Shildt (not pictured) at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
It's almost over.

The toughest stretch of the MLB regular season for fans — the All-Star break — ends Thursday. Friday, the Padres will travel to Cleveland to open a series against the Guardians. In the meantime, catch up on all the headlines you might have missed:

Padres Fall in Latest National Power Rankings

The Padres have slid two places in the latest national MLB power rankings, indicating some struggles amidst the season. Their recent tumble sets up a critical second half of the season.

Padres' A.J. Preller's Job Could Be On the Line This Season: Report

General Manager A.J. Preller's future with the Padres could hinge on the team's performance this season. Known for bold moves like acquiring Luis Arraez and signing Jurickson Profar, the organizational expectations are sky-high. The Padres' ability to reach the postseason could be a determining factor for Preller's future with the team.

Padres Rookie Jackson Merrill Likes Team’s Chances in October

Rookie sensation Jackson Merrill, interviewed by former Padres pitcher Jake Peavy, expressed optimism about the Padres' prospects in the upcoming October season. His confidence reflects a young player's optimism — but also reflects a positive sign about the attitude within the team.

Padres Draft Pick Confirms He's Signing, Shares Draft-Day Story

In an exciting development, Padres draft pick Kale Fountain confirmed he's signing with the team. Kale shared his draft-day emotions and reflects on setting a state record for home runs during his high school career in Nebraska.

Executive Who Signed Padres' Top International Prospect Has Seen Progress in 6 Months

Chris Kemp, the Padres executive who helped sign Leodalis De Vries, has highlighted significant progress in the team’s top international prospect over the last six months.

J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today and Inside the Padres, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

