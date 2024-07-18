Padres Notes: A.J. Preller's Job Security, National Rankings Dip, Promising Prospects
It's almost over.
The toughest stretch of the MLB regular season for fans — the All-Star break — ends Thursday. Friday, the Padres will travel to Cleveland to open a series against the Guardians. In the meantime, catch up on all the headlines you might have missed:
Padres Fall in Latest National Power Rankings
The Padres have slid two places in the latest national MLB power rankings, indicating some struggles amidst the season. Their recent tumble sets up a critical second half of the season.
Padres' A.J. Preller's Job Could Be On the Line This Season: Report
General Manager A.J. Preller's future with the Padres could hinge on the team's performance this season. Known for bold moves like acquiring Luis Arraez and signing Jurickson Profar, the organizational expectations are sky-high. The Padres' ability to reach the postseason could be a determining factor for Preller's future with the team.
Padres Rookie Jackson Merrill Likes Team’s Chances in October
Rookie sensation Jackson Merrill, interviewed by former Padres pitcher Jake Peavy, expressed optimism about the Padres' prospects in the upcoming October season. His confidence reflects a young player's optimism — but also reflects a positive sign about the attitude within the team.
Padres Draft Pick Confirms He's Signing, Shares Draft-Day Story
In an exciting development, Padres draft pick Kale Fountain confirmed he's signing with the team. Kale shared his draft-day emotions and reflects on setting a state record for home runs during his high school career in Nebraska.
Executive Who Signed Padres' Top International Prospect Has Seen Progress in 6 Months
Chris Kemp, the Padres executive who helped sign Leodalis De Vries, has highlighted significant progress in the team’s top international prospect over the last six months.