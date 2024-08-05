Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Best Bullpen in MLB Debate, ex-Padre Heads Overseas, Video of the Day

Aug 4, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill (3) celebrates with San Diego Padres first baseman Luis Arraez (4) after the Padres defeat the Colorado Rockies 10-2 at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-USA TODAY Sports / David Frerker-USA TODAY Sports
The San Diego Padres put to rest any narrative around the Colorado Rockies being a surprisingly difficult opponent, winning Sunday's game 10-2 to clinch the series win. They'll enjoy Monday's off-day before visiting Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Here's what else you might have missed Sunday:

Padres' Bullpen Power Play Post-Trade Deadline

Following the MLB trade deadline on July 30, the San Diego Padres' bullpen has shown considerable fortification. The question is worth asking: has it become the best bullpen in baseball?

Former Padres Pitcher Secures Korea Deal

After a challenging 2024 season with two MLB organizations, a former Padres left-hander has secured a new opportunity in Korea. This move marks a significant shift in his career.

Padres Video of the Day

