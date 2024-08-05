Do The Padres Have MLB's Best Bullpen Following Trade Deadline?
The San Diego Padres had a busy lead-up to the MLB trade deadline on Tuesday. They acquired Rays right-handed reliever Jason Adam, Marlins relievers Tanner Scott and Bryan Hoeing, as well as Pirates starter Martín Pérez, which helped take the burden off their bullpen.
Based on their early usage, Adam will most likely be the seventh inning set-up reliever for the Padres, with Scott and Robert Suarez closing out games. Suarez got the save Saturday, his only appearance since Scott was added to the roster.
The moves could have the effect of boosting the Padres to a deep playoff run, one their players and fans are hungry for. The NL West is a tough division but San Diego's recent acquisitions might be exactly what the team needed to put them on top.
Now that the club arguably has the best group of high-leverage arms, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Padres dominate in the postseason.
This move couldn't come at a better time since San Diego is closing in on the division race already and now with a supplemented bullpen, they're even stronger.
Among all San Diego relievers who had thrown at least five innings in the month of July, Jeremiah Estrada (1.46 ERA in 12.1 innings), Suarez (2.79 ERA in 9.2 innings), southpaw Yuki Matsui (2.89 ERA in 9.1 innings) and Adrian Morejon (3.12 ERA in 8.2 innings) all have ERAs under 4.00
The four who didn't — Logan Gillaspie (4.76), Enyel De Los Santos (7.71), Stephen Kolek (8.22) and Austin Davis (12.60) — were either traded, released, optioned to the minors or placed on the injured list. What remains is as strong a bullpen as any in MLB.
President of baseball operations A.J. Preller was a busy man this week but, as infielder Jake Cronenworth shared, players were expecting Preller to come through with some big moves.
“Not surprised, per usual,” Cronenworth told Kevin Acee of The San Diego Tribune. “I think everybody at this point knows he’s going to try to do something big.”
Preller was able to add key relievers for the Padres, which could get them over the hump of NL West opponents.
“I think probably one of the bigger things is the way that the team has played,” Preller said. “Obviously, there have been some ups and downs and some hot and cold stretches, etcetera. But we have a lot of guys playing really well in terms of the depth of our lineup, our roster … like the style of ball, seeing some guys have some really good years.
"I just think it was like, ‘Hey, we feel like we have a team that can compete and win.’ I think that was more of it than looking at last year’s team. We felt like should have gone to the playoffs and didn’t. But I don’t think it’s like a reaction to that. I think it’s more of like seeing how we’re playing this year as a team — some of the good things we have going on and just wanted to supplement a team that we think can play deep into October.”
Following the trade deadline, the Padres' bullpen looks like the best in baseball on paper.