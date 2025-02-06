Padres Notes: Blockbuster Michael King Trade Idea, Dylan Cease Suitor, All-Star Outfielder to SD?
The San Diego Padres are looking to salvage a very underwhemling offseason.
A way that they can bring in new talent while also balance a budget amid an ownership dispute is via trading some of their talented pieces on the roster. Michael King is coming off an excellent year and has been linked to a National League contender in a trade idea that has the Friars collect an up-and-coming outfielder and top pitching prospect.
Another talented Padres pitcher on the reported trading block is Dylan Cease. The Athletic suggests a move that sends the right-hander to a contending American League franchise.
To further add to a talented roster and end the offseason with a worthwhile major league addition, the Padres are predicted to land a former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder to try and replace Jurickson Profar's presence. This former World Series champion would be a seamless fit to the Friars lineup and bring his winning ways to Petco Park.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
