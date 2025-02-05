Padres Could Acquire Outfielder, Top Prospect in Blockbuster Michael King Trade
The San Diego Padres have had a slow offseason to say the least, but none of that will matter if the Friars make that roster-altering move to give them another shot at being contenders.
All it would potentially take is one major move for Padres fans to not look back at the offseason and shudder. With countless free agents lost, and seemingly just as many current set-pieces dangled in trade rumors, the trigger must be pulled to shoot San Diego back into the conversation of legitimate contenders.
Right-hander Michael King has been no stranger to trade rumors, despite expressing he would be shocked if he were to be moved this offseason.
If this move were to happen, the Padres would need to ensure that the return raises the floor enough so that it is worth it, especially after his San Diego season debut last season.
Another necessity is that the move saves the Friars a little cash as they have been desperately trying to balance the budget this season.
A trade proposal that has linked King to a National League contender would do just that as Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer predicts the 29-year-old arm heads to the Milwaukee Brewers.
This deal sends away King while San Diego gets outfielder Garrett Mitchell and the Brewers' No. 9 prospect in right-hander Logan Henderson.
Right off the bat, Mitchell and Henderson are both only making $800,000 this season as King would walk away with $4 million in 2025.
Mitchell, a left handed bat, put up a WAR of 2.0 this season, with eight home runs, 21 RBIs, and a slash line of .255/.342/.469 in just 69 games in 2024.
At just 22, Henderson put up an ERA of 3.32 getting appearances in Rookie Ball all the way through Triple-A. He also added 104 strikeouts to just 15 walks.
Henderson has the kind of arm that could be developed into an everyday starter for San Diego to add a cost-effective option to their rotation.
The Padres must ensure that these pieces are enough to replace King, who had 201 strikeouts to only 63 walks over 173.2 innings last season with an ERA of just 2.95.
