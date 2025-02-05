Former Padres Reliever Signs With Yankees
Former San Diego Padres reliever Tim Hill has re-signed with the New York Yankees, according to multiple reports Tuesday.
The deal is for one year and worth $2.85 million. It also includes includes a club option for 2026 for $3 million with a $350,000 buyout, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Before agreeing to terms with Hill, the Yankees lacked a projected left-handed reliever in their bullpen, with no lefties on the 40-man roster.
Now, Hill will be part of a revamped relief unit, which includes trade acquisition Devin Williams, along with Luke Weaver, Ian Hamilton, Fernando Cruz (another trade addition), Mark Leiter Jr., and JT Brubaker. Jonathan Loaisiga, recovering from a UCL procedure last April, is expected to join the bullpen later in the season, though he could begin the year on the 60-day injured list.
The 34-year-old Hill unexpectedly became a key piece in the Yankees' bullpen in 2024. After six seasons with the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres, the veteran ground ball specialist started the season with the struggling Chicago White Sox.
However, he was designated for assignment and released in June after posting a 5.87 ERA in 27 appearances.
A week later, Hill signed a one-year deal with the Yankees and quickly emerged as one of the top left-handed relievers in the league. He posted a 2.05 ERA over 44 innings in 35 regular-season appearances. In the postseason, Hill pitched in 10 of the Yankees' 14 games, allowing just one earned run over 8.1innings.
Known for his unique sidearm delivery and 89 mph fastball, Hill finished the season with the highest ground ball rate (68.2 percent) among MLB relievers. His strikeout rate was the lowest (10.7 percent), but his 1.4 percent barrel rate ranked second in the majors.
As expected from a pitcher who relies on inducing contact rather than missing bats, Hill gave up a fair number of hits in 2024. Opponents batted .290 against him, averaging 10.3 hits per nine innings.
However, most of those hits were singles. Hill faced 291 batters, allowing just nine extra-base hits — seven doubles and two home runs.
He was slightly more effective against left-handed hitters, but both lefties and righties struggled to generate power. Lefties posted a .273/.321/.322 line, while righties hit .303/.352/.352. Hill’s ability to keep the ball on the ground, combined with his low walk rate, helped him induce eight double plays — only 11 relievers in MLB had more, and five of them pitched more innings.