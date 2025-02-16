Padres Notes: Blockbuster Trade Idea, SD Discussed Deal, Jackson Merrill Extension?
The San Diego Padres have given fans a lot to cheer about recently.
The most recent reason to cheer is the signing of Nick Pivetta to a four-year, $55 million deal. With an already lethal rotation, this could hint at moving one of the current arms who has been linked to the Minnesota Twins by insiders last month.
The deals may not be done yet for the Friars as an All-Star infielder in trade rumors seemingly all off season long named the Padres as a team that fits the veteran's wish list. As his current ball club looks to shed payroll, and the infielder wants to play for a contender, San Diego may once again take on some money in exchange for top tier talent.
Speaking of top tier talent, Jackson Merrill could be next in line for a huge pay day. Coming off an extremely productive rookie season, the sky is the limit for the outfielder of the future.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Would Acquire All-Star Utility Man, Pitcher in Blockbuster Trade Idea
Padres Have Had Discussions on Blockbuster Trade for $74 Million All-Star: Report
Padres, Jackson Merrill Could Sign Massive Contract Extension, Says Insider
MLB Insiders Name Padres Star as Most Likely Trade Candidate This Spring
Padres Tweets of the Day: