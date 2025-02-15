Padres Would Acquire All-Star Utility Man, Pitcher in Blockbuster Trade Idea
Better late than never.
The San Diego Padres are looking like legitimate contenders once again in the National League. An offseason full of watching countless names be linked to the Friars and subsequently land elsewhere has been frustrating, to say the least.
An already scary rotation is solidified as San Diego signed the best remaining arm in free agency inking Nick Pivetta to a four-year, $55 million deal, and the very next day signed Korea Baseball Organization's reigning Cy Young award-winner, southpaw Kyle Hart.
More news: Padres Signing Nick Pivetta to $55 Million in Blockbuster Free Agent Signing
Like a boxer withstanding blow after blow in a heavyweight bout, San Diego has withstood a heart-wrenching winter and have made sufficient roster moves coming off a 93-win year.
According to Bleacher Report, the deals may not be done quite yet.
Fans have agonized since October about the potential departing of Dylan Cease as he has seemingly been in trade talks since the final pitch was thrown in the World Series. Most recently, The Athletic has linked Cease to the Minnesota Twins in late January, and this trade prediction sees a similar deal coming to fruition.
More news: Padres Sign KBO’s Cy Young Winning Pitcher in Free Agency
The Twins get their franchise-altering pitcher in Cease, while San Diego gets right-hander David Festa and utility man Willi Castro.
Festa, at 24 years old, had a great first season in the majors making his debut in late June. His ERA was a little high at 4.90, but his 77 strikeouts to 23 walks are undeniable as he has shown he has more than enough potential for the Friars to build upon.
At 27, Castro could instantly make an impact in the Jurickson Profar-sized hole in left field. Earning his first All-Star selection in 2024, Castro batted .247/.331/.385 and earned career highs in RBIs (60), hits (138), and doubles (31).
Castro also has the ability to play around the infield if need be as he has experience at shortstop and second base.
If Opening Day still features Cease as a member of the Padres, fans will not be heartbroken in the slightest as he was one of the league's most productive pitchers last season.
More news: Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands Padres Gold Glove Outfielder, Pitcher for Dylan Cease
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.