Padres Notes: Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Return, Manny Machado’s Influence, and a Historic Medal
The San Diego Padres beat the Washington Nationals, 4-0 on Tuesday, as Randy Vasquez and three relievers combined on a five-hit, no-walk shutout.
Here's all the headlines you might have missed:
Uncertainty Surrounds Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Comeback
The Padres manager, Mike Shildt, provided an update on slugger Fernando Tatis Jr.'s return, but the timetable remains unclear. As Tatis Jr. is a critical piece of the Padres' roster, his return is highly anticipated — whenever it happens.
Kyle Higashioka Honors His Grandfather's Legacy
Padres catcher Kyle Higashioka was honored with a replica of the Congressional Gold Medal, acknowledging his grandfather's service in World War II even while his family faced internment. This poignant story underscores an incredible personal history intertwining with American history.
Former Padres Released By AL Contender
Former Padres pitcher Jordan Lyles was recently released, marking his search for a team as the ninth MLB organization in his career. Jordan Lyles had been away from the Kansas City Royals until recently while dealing with a personal matter, and the Royals' GM said it's "still sort of an ongoing thing," raising questions about his immediate future.
Manny Machado’s Inspiration from a Baseball Legend
Padres third baseman Manny Machado has openly discussed the profound impact a new Hall of Famer had on his career, influencing him from his early days before entering the majors to becoming a star.