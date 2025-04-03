Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Franchise-Altering Contract Extension Signed, Jackson Merrill Opens Up on New Deal

Gabe Smallson

Apr 2, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill (3) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning the Cleveland Guardians at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Apr 2, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill (3) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning the Cleveland Guardians at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres are continuing their historic start to the season as they moved to 7-0 on the year after beating the Cleveland Guardians, 5-2, in their second series sweep in 2025.

A key reason why the Friars are undefeated is the brilliance of Jackson Merrill. The 21-year-old signed a nine-year, $135 million contract extension Wednesday morning ahead of his four-RBI game that featured a two-run dinger in the third.

Merrill opened up about what the city means to him and how special it is to be a Padre. He also discussed why he signed such a team friendly deal.

Perhaps the next Padres slugger to ink an extension could be Gavin Sheets. The 28-year-old revealed what it was like standing on second base and hearing fans chant his name at Petco Park.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Make Shocking Announcement, Sign Star to $135 Million Deal

Jackson Merrill Reveals Why He Signed Team-Friendly Contract Extension With Padres

Padres New Slugger Got Chills Hearing Petco Park Fans Chant His Name

Padres Tweets of the Day:

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/San Diego Padres News