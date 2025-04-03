Padres Notes: Franchise-Altering Contract Extension Signed, Jackson Merrill Opens Up on New Deal
The San Diego Padres are continuing their historic start to the season as they moved to 7-0 on the year after beating the Cleveland Guardians, 5-2, in their second series sweep in 2025.
A key reason why the Friars are undefeated is the brilliance of Jackson Merrill. The 21-year-old signed a nine-year, $135 million contract extension Wednesday morning ahead of his four-RBI game that featured a two-run dinger in the third.
Merrill opened up about what the city means to him and how special it is to be a Padre. He also discussed why he signed such a team friendly deal.
Perhaps the next Padres slugger to ink an extension could be Gavin Sheets. The 28-year-old revealed what it was like standing on second base and hearing fans chant his name at Petco Park.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news:
