Padres New Slugger Got Chills Hearing Petco Park Fans Chant His Name
The San Diego Padres are currently being led by a non-roster invite who was signed to a minor league deal after most recently playing on the league's worst team.
More news: Jackson Merrill Reveals Why He Signed Team-Friendly Contract Extension With Padres
Gavin Sheets is one of baseball's best success stories and a key reason for the Padres' best start in franchise history at 6-0. The designated hitter opened up about what it was like to play for the fans at Petco Park and the electric — and slightly wet — atmosphere created Monday evening.
“This was not your typical Monday night crowd, you know?” said Sheets. “I honestly think it might have been our loudest game so far. And to be on a Monday night in the rain — just the emotions, just so easy to bring it every single night. You want to feed off each other in the clubhouse, and then we feed off the fans. So it’s incredible.”
After a two-run double in the fifth — his third and fourth RBIs of the night — Sheets stood at second base and heard the fans shouting his name.
More news: Padres Predicted to Make 6-Player Blockbuster Trade With AL East Powerhouse
"Holy Sheets" chants were something that the DH got a few times in Chicago, but the White Sox's average attendance was a little over 17,000 last year. Monday's contest had over 43,000 passionate fans welcoming him to San Diego.
“They did that a little bit in Chicago. But now to get a chant like that was pretty incredible," said Sheets. "When I got on second base after my third at-bat, I definitely heard the fans. And as much as you try to push it off, you hear that chant and obviously being in a new place for your first five games, hearing that chant just brought chills.”
As impactful as that moment was for Sheets, he can create many more moments like this given his recent play.
In just 14 at-bats, he already has seven hits, five RBIs, and a home run. The DH is looking to be an incredible addition to this squad hungry to make another run at October.
More news: Padres $182 Million Pitcher Predicted to Betray San Diego, Sign With AL East Squad
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.