Padres Notes: Free Agent Prediction, Luis Arraez Update, Dylan Cease On The Way Out?
The San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies, 8-1, on Sunday and improved to 78-65 on the year. The Friars are now just one game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.
In other news, the Padres have a free agency prediction on a $6.5 million slugger. After being acquired at the trade deadline, he has shown exactly what it means to be a Padre and has the production to match it since his arrival.
Additionally, there is an update on Luis Arraez' free agency this offseason from a league insider. The first baseman has one of the lowest strikeout rates in baseball and can provide tons of value as an elite contact hitter and clubhouse presence.
Finally, rival front offices reportedly 'adore' Dylan Cease ahead of what is shaping up to be an exciting offseason. The right-hander is 7-11 with a 4.71 ERA on the year.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
