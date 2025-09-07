Padres Rumors: MLB Insider Provides Insight Into Luis Arraez Free Agency
ESPN's Jeff Passan commented on the value of San Diego Padres infielder Luis Arraez, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2025 season.
Arraez came to the Padres in the middle of the 2025 season and has been a valuable player, but the Friars must now assess his value and decide whether or not to fork over the $70 million contract at which Spotrac values him.
"Padres infielder Luis Arraez is one of the most intriguing free agents in years because he is exceptional at a few things, mediocre at everything else and has no obvious comparable player this century," wrote Passan. "On the good side: Nobody strikes out as infrequently as Arraez, who has just 17 punchouts in 587 plate appearances. Because he puts the ball in play so much, Arraez tends to have a high batting average, too. He won three consecutive batting titles before slumping to .285 this season.
"On the other hand, Arraez, one of the younger players in the class at 28, has minimal power, is a below-average defender, can't run and doesn't walk. If it weren't for the extreme bat-to-ball skills, Arraez would not be in the big leagues.
"Arraez's free agency isn't exactly the litmus test for the value of batting average in modern baseball, but it's a reasonable signal amid plenty of noise. Batting average matters. Plenty. It doesn't matter as much as on-base percentage -- which, until this year, Arraez had at a .372 clip -- or slugging percentage. (Teams tolerate low-average, high-slug players and eagerly avoid high-average, low-slug sorts.) But it matters, and when compounded with the paucity of strikeouts, it's an asset to whichever team signs him. The question of how much they'll pay him remains open."
The Padres have primarily fielded Arraez at first base this season, and their decision on whether or not to re-sign him likely rests on their decision regarding another impending free agent: deadline acquisition Ryan O'Hearn.
O'Hearn, the AL's All-Star starter at DH this season, will enter unrestricted free agency this season, and could return depending on how he performs for the remainder of the season and how much he'll cost to keep. The Padres aren't made of money, and that could be the deciding factor in their choice.
