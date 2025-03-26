Padres Notes: Friars Make Huge Roster Move, Move On From Offseason Addition, Ex-Top Prospect Future In Jeopardy
The San Diego Padres have released six players as final roster adjustments are still being made ahead of Opening Day. Among these pieces, four were pitchers with a catcher and an outfielder also working to write the next chapter of their baseball life.
Although a seventh player wasn't necessarily released, he was returned back to his former team after being part of the Rule 5 Draft this past Winter. The Rule 5 Draft is an interesting initiative set by MLB that gives minor leaguers a better chance to make it through the ranks and up to a major league roster.
To round out the roster moves of the day, a former top prospect with San Diego did not make the Opening Day roster. With his age, lack of production, and another top prospect of the same position eagerly waiting for a chance to make his MLB debut, time may be running out for this player's future in San Diego.
