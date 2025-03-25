Padres Release 6 Players Ahead of Opening Day
The San Diego Padres have released six players this week as they continue to finalize their rosters at all levels ahead of Opening Day.
Right-handed pitchers Breck Eichelberger, Henry Martinez, Seth Mayberry, and Efrain Contreras, as well as catcher Colton Bender and outfielder Cole Roederer were all released.
Eichelberger, 25, has made 13 career appearances in the minor leagues, sporting a 7.52 ERA across 20.1 innings pitched.
Martinez, 21, has a career 8.77 ERA across 21 appearances (12 starts) and 52.1 innings pitched.
Mayberry, 24, has a career 4.45 ERA across 101 appearances at the minor league level, reaching as high as Double-A. Across 137.2 innings pitched, he had 182 strikeouts.
Contreras, 25, has a career 4.71 ERA in the minor leagues, reaching as high as Double-A. Across 373 inings pitched, he had 429 strikeouts.
Bender, 26, has appeared in 160 games at the minor league level, hitting .205 with seven home runs, 55 RBIs, and an OPS of .611.
Roederer, 25, is a career .230 hitter at the minor league level, appearing in 420 games and hitting 42 home runs while driving in 215 RBIs. He is a former second-round pick of the Chicago Cubs in 2018, who joined the Padres this offseason on a minor league deal.
