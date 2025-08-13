Padres Notes: Friars Sign Infielder, AJ Preller Talks Trade Deadline Approach, Jackson Merrill on Dodgers
The San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants, 5-1, on Wednesday and moved into a tie with the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the National League West.
In other news, the Padres recently signed an infielder to add depth organizational depth.
Damon Dues signed a minor league deal with the Padres, landing the team a former San Fransico Giant who has gone through quite the baseball journey.
Additionally, Padres star Jackson Merrill revealed how closely the Friars follow their California rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers. San Diego is set to go through another intense series with Los Angeles as the divisional rivals lock horns again this weekend.
Finally, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller explained his approach to the MLB trade deadline and his overall aggressiveness in getting deals done.
The Padres dealt a ton of young talent, draining the farm system, but Preller is excited about the MLB-ready talent they brought in and the remaining players in the farm system.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
