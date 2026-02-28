Padres Notes: SD Fielding Trade Offers, Pitcher Released From Hospital, All-Star Talks Dodgers Spending

The San Diego Padres LOST to the Colorado Rockies, 3-2, on Friday afternoon, bringing their record to 3-5 in the early stages of spring training.

With the World Baseball Classic right around the corner, the Padres will be without the talents of Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Xander Bogaerts (among other Friars) as they represent their respective countries in the highly anticipated tournament.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

As the 2026 season approaches, the Padres are reportedly fielding trade offers on multiple players. President of baseball operations A.J. Preller is just a few months removed from what was perhaps his most prolific trade deadline haul at the midway mark of the 2025 campaign, but only time will tell what he and the front office have in store for the new year.

In other news, a Padres pitcher was released from the hospital and was cleared to rejoin the team after his surgery. Due to the Padres' bolstered potential starting rotation, and the fact that the right-hander is still yet to restart his throwing progression, his status for Opening Day appears to be in doubt.

Finally, a new Padres All-Star spoke candidly about the rival Los Angeles Dodgers and their obtuse spending habits in the last half-decade. He spoke on how LA is not only one of the most popular teams in America, but also their global draw thanks to its diverse (and expensive) roster.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Fielding Trade Offers on Multiple Players Amid Spring Training: Report

Padres Pitcher Released From Hospital, Back at Spring Training After Surgery

Padres’ Nick Castellanos Gets Honest About Dodgers’ ‘Ridiculous Amounts of Spending’

How the San Diego Padres Are Actually Building Their 2026 Roster

Padres Superstar Reveals Why He's Not Playing for Team USA in World Baseball Classic

What We’re Actually Learning About Padres Pitching Staff So Far

Why Are Padres Being Mysterious About AJ Preller's Contract Extension?

Padres Tweets of the Day

Vásquez bringing the heat 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VNawnalRaL — San Diego Padres (@Padres) February 27, 2026

One month from this minute, I will be three Diet Cokes, one Hodads burger and 25 ‘Let’s go Padres’ organs prompts deep into an MLB baseball game. pic.twitter.com/lHiYRmt8OT — Bobby Cressey (@Bobbycressey) February 26, 2026

Feliz cumpleaños, Adrian 🥳 pic.twitter.com/QWkTBd33l1 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) February 27, 2026

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook.