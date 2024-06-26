Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, and More

J.P. Hoornstra

Jun 20, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt (8) takes the ball from starting pitcher Adam Mazur (right) during a pitching change in the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 20, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt (8) takes the ball from starting pitcher Adam Mazur (right) during a pitching change in the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Matt Waldron is the only Padres pitcher with a quality start in the team's past 13 games. Rookie Adam Mazur will look to stop that streak against the Washington Nationals in Game 2 of the series Tuesday night.

Here's what else you need to know for Tuesday's game:

How to Watch

• Time: 6:40 p.m. PT

• Location: Petco Park, San Diego

• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:

  • Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
  • Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
  • DTV DBS – 694-3
  • DTV Stream – 694
  • AT&T U-verse – 781/1781

• Radio: 97.3-FM

Odds

• Moneyline: Padres +105 / Nationals -125

• Over/under: 7.5

• All odds via DraftKings

Predictions

The starting pitching matchup features former Padres prospect MacKenzie Gore for the Nationals and Adam Mazur for the Padres. Gore, with a 6-6 record and a 3.49 ERA, has stabilized the Nationals' rotation. Mazur, 0-2 with a 7.27 ERA, has tried and failed to do the same in four starts for the Padres. The Nationals' strength against righties, combined with Gore's reliability on the road, gives them a slight edge. Mazur will need to limit walks in order to go deep in the game, but history is not on his — or his team's — side.

More

• The Padres have 63 hits and 36 runs since the start of June — best in MLB.

• Former Padres prospect CJ Abrams leads Washington with 79 hits, 12 home runs, and 39 RBIs.

• With Monday's 10-inning victory, the Padres have turned around last season's dismal extra-inning record of 2-12 to a flawless 3-0 so far this season.

• The Padres are in the midst of playing 26 games in 27 days. Tonight marks their 38th game in a 41-day stretch.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today and Inside the Padres, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

Home/San Diego Padres News