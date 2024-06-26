Padres Notes: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, and More
Matt Waldron is the only Padres pitcher with a quality start in the team's past 13 games. Rookie Adam Mazur will look to stop that streak against the Washington Nationals in Game 2 of the series Tuesday night.
Here's what else you need to know for Tuesday's game:
How to Watch
• Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
• Location: Petco Park, San Diego
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
- Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
- Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
- DTV DBS – 694-3
- DTV Stream – 694
- AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Moneyline: Padres +105 / Nationals -125
• Over/under: 7.5
Predictions
The starting pitching matchup features former Padres prospect MacKenzie Gore for the Nationals and Adam Mazur for the Padres. Gore, with a 6-6 record and a 3.49 ERA, has stabilized the Nationals' rotation. Mazur, 0-2 with a 7.27 ERA, has tried and failed to do the same in four starts for the Padres. The Nationals' strength against righties, combined with Gore's reliability on the road, gives them a slight edge. Mazur will need to limit walks in order to go deep in the game, but history is not on his — or his team's — side.
More
• The Padres have 63 hits and 36 runs since the start of June — best in MLB.
• Former Padres prospect CJ Abrams leads Washington with 79 hits, 12 home runs, and 39 RBIs.
• With Monday's 10-inning victory, the Padres have turned around last season's dismal extra-inning record of 2-12 to a flawless 3-0 so far this season.
• The Padres are in the midst of playing 26 games in 27 days. Tonight marks their 38th game in a 41-day stretch.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.