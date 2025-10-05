Padres Notes: Manny Machado Claps Back at Reporter, Michael King Talks Future, Robert Suarez on Free Agency
The San Diego Padres are still reeling from their National League Wild Card exit, which capped off a season of promise in a devastating way.
The Padres returned to the dugout on Thursday, heads down after a brutal playoff loss to the Chicago Cubs, and third baseman Manny Machado was asked about his reaction to the season ending.
Rather than giving a tame answer, Machado went after the reporter, asking about the loss just minutes after it happened.
In other news, right-handed pitcher Michael King and closer Robert Suarez are pending free agents this winter, and they both addressed their future.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
