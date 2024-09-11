Padres Notes: Manny Machado's Big Swing, Jurickson Profar's Payday, Bandwagon Growing
The San Diego Padres beat the Seattle Mariners 7-3 on Tuesday, on the strength of Manny Machado's 164th home run in a Padres uniform — a franchise record.
The Padres kept pace with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks in the standings. Both NL West rivals won Tuesday, too.
Here are all the headlines you might have missed Tuesday:
Padres' Jurickson Profar Has More Than Doubled His Base Salary This Year
Jurickson Profar's contract with the San Diego Padres has seen a significant increase thanks to performance bonuses. Originally signed for $1 million, these incentives have potentially doubled his earnings for the year, reflecting his value and contributions to the team.
The National Media is Beginning To Pile on the Padres' Bandwagon
As the Padres continue to excel on the field, the national media's attention has surged. Post July 20, the team boasts the best record in baseball, making them a prominent topic in sports discussions nationwide.