The National Media is Beginning To Pile on the Padres' Bandwagon
It took them a while to come around, but baseball pundits from outside the greater San Diego area are finally recognizing the Padres for what they are: the team no one wants to face in the postseason, assuming the team holds on to advance.
Even after losing three of their last four games, the Padres have baseball's best record since July 20 (30-14). Just as critical to what they're doing is how they're doing it.
After augmenting their bullpen with trade deadline acquisitions Tanner Scott and Bryan Hoeing from the Miami Marlins, and Jason Adam from the Tampa Bay Rays, closer Robert Suarez has ample help every night.
Since July 20, the Padres' bullpen ranks 8th in MLB in earned-run average (3.63), second in FIP (3.53), fourth in K/9 (9.65), and 10th in BB/9 (2.94). For a team with a balanced lineup, respectable bench, and starting rotation behind ace Dylan Cease, the Padres look wise in hindsight for focusing its prospect capital on acquiring some of the best available relievers.
The net effect? Writes Bob Nightengale of USA Today, "with their late-inning bullpen reinforcements, (the Padres) have as good a shot to win the World Series as any team in baseball."
Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated, speaking in a recent MLB Network segment, echoed that point.
"This is a dangerous postseason team," Verducci said of the Padres. "Why? Because their bullpen is outstanding, and they put the ball in play.”
As the postseason tends to ferret out pitching staffs built on pitching to contact, it's never a bad idea to have a lineup that is able to avoid strikeouts. Led by Luis Arraez, who doesn't strike out anymore, San Diego hitters are striking out in 15.8 percent of their plate appearances, the lowest rate in the league.
The Athletic ranked the Padres sixth in its weekly power rankings Tuesday. Writes Tim Britton:
Remember last season forSan Diego? When the Padres posted one of the strangest offensive seasons in memory, thanks to their utter inability to come through in the clutch? Well, Profar has been the most clutch hitter in baseball this season, with the sport’s best OPS in high-leverage moments.- via The Athletic
Newsweek, meanwhile, ranked the Padres ninth Monday — a solid showing for a team that isn't leading its own division.
However the postseason shakes out, the Padres won't be sneaking up on anybody from here on out.