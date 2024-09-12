Padres Notes: Manny Machado Surpasses Nate Colbert, Luis Campusano Optioned, Bob Melvin's Surprising Senitment
The San Diego Padres were on the wrong end of a perfect game for six innings in an eventual 5-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.
Here are all the headlines you might have missed:
Luis Campusano Optioned to Triple-A
The Padres made a surprising move Wednesday by sending their primary catcher, Luis Campusano, to Triple-A just ahead of the series finale in Seattle. The decision adds an unexpected twist to the team's catching depth chart as the postseason approaches, with Elias Díaz and Kyle Higashioka as the preferred tandem.
Bob Melvin Opens Up About Managing Challenges
Bob Melvin, the former Padres manager now in San Francisco, reflected on his experiences leading the two NL West teams. He shares insights into the difficulty of not meeting expectations this year, marking it as tougher than his final season with the Padres in 2023.
Padres Line Up Starting Rotation
Yu Darvish and Michael King started the two games against the Mariners, setting up the pair to be the second and third starters behind ace Dylan Cease. Although the arrangement might not last, it sets up a scenario in which the Padres' likely Games 1, 2, and 3 starters for the postseason have already been decided.
Manny Machado Breaks Longstanding Franchise Record
Manny Machado has made history by breaking a 55-year-old Padres record for career home runs. With his 164th homer, he surpassed Nate Colbert and etched his name into the annals of Padres lore.