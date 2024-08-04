Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Martin Perez Debuts, Manny Machado's Insights, Rocky Road

Aug 3, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) throws against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-USA TODAY Sports
Martin Perez's San Diego Padres debut was an unabashed success.

The veteran left-hander did exactly what he was acquired to do, tossing six innings and allowing one run in the Padres' 3-2 win over the Colorado Rockies. Perez didn't factor into the decision, as the Padres used two runs in the seventh inning to pull ahead late.

Manny Machado's Insight on This Year's Padres

San Diego Padres' third baseman Manny Machado shared his perspectives on why this year’s team feels notably different from previous lineups. He credits a unique team spirit and improved dynamics in the clubhouse for setting this season apart — particularly after a 2023 season of unmet expectations.

Rockies Pose Unexpected Challenges

The Colorado Rockies, currently the last-place team in the NL West, have ironically been causing significant difficulties for the Padres in their quest for the division title. It goes to show that no opponent should be underestimated — even Saturday's win required a late comeback — but it's an interesting dynamic in a competitive division.

