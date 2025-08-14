Padres Notes: NL West Prediction, Starting Pitchers Revealed for Dodgers Series, Slugger Wants to Play More
The San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants, 11-1, to not only sweep the series but also win their fifth game in a row. The Friars are now 69-52 on the year and in sole possesion of first place in the National League West.
They're getting set they eye six games against the Los Angeles Dodgers over the next 11 days in a gauntlet that will have major postseason implications.
With that being said, the Padres were still predicted to finish second in the division by an MLB analyst. He spoke on the surging Padres and seemingly slumping Dodgers, but still believes the Friars will get to October by way of a Wild Card spot.
Additionally, the starting pitchers for the upcoming gauntlet against the Dodgers have been revealed. The three right-handers — Michael King, Dylan Cease and Yu Darvish — will have to do all that they can to help preserve the first-place spot the Padres have earned in the division.
Finally, a Padres slugger spoke honestly about his diminished role on the star-studded the team. One of 2025's biggest breakout players has taken a backseat behind the new trade deadline acquisitions.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
MLB Analyst Predicts Dodgers to Win NL West Over Padres
Padres Slugger Gets Honest About Diminished Role: 'Obviously I Want To Be In There'
Padres Infielder Holding Concert at Petco Park in Late September
Padres All-Star Reliever is Tipping His Pitches
Padres 'Feel Good' About Farm System Despite Blockbuster Trades, Says AJ Preller
