Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Revenge Series, Awards, and a Record Streak

J.P. Hoornstra

May 28, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Jeremiah Estrada (56) celebrates with San Diego Padres catcher Kyle Higashioka (20) after the Padres defeat the Miami Marlins 4-0 at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Jeremiah Estrada (56) celebrates with San Diego Padres catcher Kyle Higashioka (20) after the Padres defeat the Miami Marlins 4-0 at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-USA TODAY Sports / David Frerker-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The San Diego Padres beat the Miami Marlins 4-0 on Tuesday to extend their modest winning streak to three games. Matt Waldron started the shutout, and Jeremiah Estrada helped finish it, extending his streak of consecutive strikeouts to a major-league record 13 in the process.

Here are all the top Padres stories you might have missed Tuesday:

Juan Soto's Unfulfilled Desire to Stay with Padres

Despite his personal aspirations and affection for San Diego, Juan Soto’s journey with the Padres came to a premature end last December. Manny Machado shed light on Soto's desire to lead the team to a postseason triumph and his intention to stay with the club longer than the apparent mandate from Padres ownership allowed.

Aaron Judge's Padres Connection Revealed

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge revealed just how close he came to wearing a Padres uniform before he re-signed in the Bronx in free agency two years ago. This near-miss adds a layer of intrigue to what could have been a game-changing acquisition for San Diego.

Luis Arraez Clinches National League Player of the Week

Luis Arraez has been named National League Player of the Week, adding to his already-long list of accomplishments in less than a month since arriving in San Diego via a trade with the Marlins. Call it a well-timed award on the eve of his revenge series against the Miami Marlins. 

Published
J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today and Inside the Padres, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.