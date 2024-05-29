Padres Notes: Revenge Series, Awards, and a Record Streak
The San Diego Padres beat the Miami Marlins 4-0 on Tuesday to extend their modest winning streak to three games. Matt Waldron started the shutout, and Jeremiah Estrada helped finish it, extending his streak of consecutive strikeouts to a major-league record 13 in the process.
Here are all the top Padres stories you might have missed Tuesday:
Juan Soto's Unfulfilled Desire to Stay with Padres
Despite his personal aspirations and affection for San Diego, Juan Soto’s journey with the Padres came to a premature end last December. Manny Machado shed light on Soto's desire to lead the team to a postseason triumph and his intention to stay with the club longer than the apparent mandate from Padres ownership allowed.
Aaron Judge's Padres Connection Revealed
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge revealed just how close he came to wearing a Padres uniform before he re-signed in the Bronx in free agency two years ago. This near-miss adds a layer of intrigue to what could have been a game-changing acquisition for San Diego.
Luis Arraez Clinches National League Player of the Week
Luis Arraez has been named National League Player of the Week, adding to his already-long list of accomplishments in less than a month since arriving in San Diego via a trade with the Marlins. Call it a well-timed award on the eve of his revenge series against the Miami Marlins.