Padres' Luis Arraez Named National League Player of the Week
Last week saw Luis Arraez's historic multi-hit game streak come to an end. The eight-game run fell one short of the Padres' franchise record held by Gary Sheffield in 1992.
What did Arraez do after his 0-for-4 effort on Friday? He picked right up where he left off.
Arraez finished the week with a 17-for-36 (.472) batting line that included a home run, four RBIs, and only one strikeout. That was good enough for Arraez to win National League Player of the Week honors, MLB announced Tuesday.
Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals won the award in the American League.
Arraez and the Padres are in the middle of a revenge series against the Miami Marlins, who traded the former Silver Slugger award winner to San Diego on May 3 for Dillon Head, Jakob Marsee, Nathan Marorella and Woo Suk-Go.
Since the trade Arraez is hitting .385 (35 for 91) with only three strikeouts. His arrival preceded a major injury to Xander Bogaerts, who was in a season-long slump before he fractured his left shoulder, leaving the Padres without their starting second baseman for months. Besides bolstering the top of the lineup, Arraez quickly ended up filling a big vacancy on the infield that didn't even exist at the time of the trade.
The last Padre to win the NL Player of the Month award was Juan Soto, who collected the honor last September.
Arraez, 27, is a career .326 hitter in six seasons with the Minnesota Twins, Marlins and Padres. He has led his league in batting average each of the last two seasons, and is currently leading the NL in hits, with 76 in 54 games.
The Venezuelan veteran has reached base safely in 20 of his 21 games since joining the Padres in a trade from the Marlins. He has hit safely in 18 of the 21 games, with multiple hits in 11 of the contests.
The San Diego Padres have used Arraez at first base, second base and designated hitter since the trade.