Padres Offseason Slammed by Insider, Given Very Harsh Grade
The San Diego Padres have had a horrible offseason.
The Padres are coming off a 93-win season and were just two runs away from advancing to the National League Championship Series. One would assume that since they were so close to reaching the mountain top, the front office would make the necessary moves to get them over the hump.
One would have to keep assuming.
It isn't that San Diego is lacking of talent, as the starpower is evident. Players like Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, and Xander Bogaerts are a few of the center pieces on offense.
Yu Darvish, Dylan Cease, and Michael King are just a few of the lethal arms that the Padres will boast in 2025, assuming none of them are traded.
The players that the Padres no longer have, though, are a reason to be critical of the ball club. It is also a major reason that Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer handed out the letter grade of an 'F' to the Friars for their offseason.
Rymer noted that losing Tanner Scott, Jurickson Profar, and Kyle Higashioka among others hurts the team, but also talked about the ongoing ownership dispute.
"It isn't surprising now that we know about the infighting among the ownership, which Profar notably cited on his way out the door. But it's still a major bummer for fans, and the pain will only get worse if the club capitalizes on trade interest in Dylan Cease and others."
The ownership battle in San Diego is reportedly what isn't attracting any free agent signings, but most notably could be the reason Roki Sasaki ultimately chose to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
At Sasaki's introductory press conference, he made sure to note the Dodgers' front office stability, leaving Padres fans wondering if his answer could have been about San Diego.
“I think the No. 1 thing that stood out was the stability of the front office," Sasaki said.
If this wasn't as clear, Profar very clearly discussed the Padres ownership as a reason for him leaving to the Atlanta Braves.
“Obviously the Padres have some issue with the ownership and all that,” Profar said. “It was difficult to go back [to San Diego], but [Braves general manager] Alex [Anthopoulous] showed a lot, a lot of interest in me and I loved that. He gave me a lot of confidence to come to a team and to perform.
