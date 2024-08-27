Padres On Brink Of Doing Something They Haven’t Done in 39 Years
The Padres seem to have found their rhythm since returning from the All-Star break. With that, the franchise has figured out which sets of position players work best, only utilizing 20 total position players across the season.
This is the least amount of position players the Padres have used since 1985 when they only used 18 position players. In 1985, the Padres finished fourth in the National League West behind the Dodgers, Reds, and Astros. The franchise did not qualify for the postseason that year.
Although the Padres’ usage of position players is similar to the 1985 team, this year’s team is on track to have a better finish in the division and are likely going to make a postseason appearance.
Using a small number of position players suggests that the current Padres’ position players have been consistent throughout the season — and healthy. Every position has had at least three different players occupy it throughout the season, adding up to a total of 20.
At catcher, there have been three different players to be assigned the position, including Luis Campusano, Kyle Higashioka, and Brett Sullivan. Campusano and Higashioka have split time at the position, making 68 and 60 appearances respectively. Sullivan, who made four appearances, was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on July 12 and has yet to return to the Major Leagues.
The first base position has been primarily played by Jake Cronenworth, who has made 70 appearances at the position. Luis Arraez, who has made 53 appearances, is the second-most used first baseman. The Padres have also utilized Donovan Solano (6), Jurickson Profar (2), and Matthew Batten (1). Batten was sent outright to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.
At second base, Xander Boegarts has a team-leading 73 appearances, followed by Cronenworth’s 49 appearances. Arraez (6) and Tyler Wade (4) have rarely been assigned the position.
Third base is usually played by Manny Machado, who has recorded 73 appearances. Solano, who has also played first base and designated hitter, has made 26 appearances. The Padres have utilized Wade (19), Eguy Rosario (10), and Graham Pauley (4). While Rosario was optioned in July, Pauley was traded at the deadline to the Marlins for pitchers Tanner Scott and Bryan Hoeing.
Ha-Seong Kim is the Padres' main shortstop, making 119 appearances, but he was placed on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 20. Since the injury, Mason McCoy has made all four of his appearances at the position. Wade has also made three appearances since Kim’s injury, but he has a total of nine appearances at shortstop.
The outfield mostly consisted of Profar, Jackson Merrill, and Fernando Tatis Jr. However, Tatis Jr. endured a femoral stress reaction in June, giving David Peralta the primary right field job.
The three outfield positions have been occupied by a combination of Peralta, Wade, Jose Azocar, and Bryce Johnson. Azocar was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on June 24.