Padres Open to Trading $280 Million All-Star in Potential Blockbuster Deal: Report
The San Diego Padres have done their best to salvage an otherwise abysmal offseason as of recently.
After coming within two runs of knocking out the eventual World Series champions in the NLDS, not too much has been improved.
Core players have walked, free agents linked to San Diego did not land with the Friars, and the ownership drama that still hangs over the franchise hasn't given fans much reason to cheer. But there were still a few bright spots since October.
Manager Mike Shildt earned a contract extension — as did most of the coaching staff — Tyler Wade was re-signed, and in the past two weeks, Elias Díaz, Jason Heyward, and San Diego native Connor Joe were added to the squad.
Now this ball club is far from rebuilding given the 93 wins in 2024 and proximity to knocking out the would-be champions of the baseball world, but despite the star power on the roster, there are still moves to make to give fans the best possible roster on Opening Day.
One of these moves, as reported by Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, may come at the expense of a four-time All-Star.
As there have been core pieces dangled in trade talks essentially for the entirety of the offseason, Acee brings up a good point regarding All-Star Xander Bogaerts.
"The Padres are also said to be open to moving Xander Bogaerts and a significant portion of the money he is owed over the next several years," Acee wrote. "The substantial (nearly unclearable) hurdles there would involve finding a trade partner willing to take on what would still be a significant amount of money, that partner having adequate big-league talent to offer in return and which prospects the Padres would have to part with to sweeten the deal."
It begs the question if the Friars are willing to not just part ways with the 31-year-old, but other talent in the farm system to entice teams to take on Bogaerts' $25 million salary this year, along with what remains of his $280 million deal.
For the right return, parting ways with the infielder off of a down year could better position San Diego for the future and lessen the payroll they have been working all offseason to lower.
