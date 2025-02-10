Padres Exec Shades Dodgers While Speaking at Fan Fest
The San Diego Padres sure do need spring training to start so they can start playing baseball and worry less about the front-office drama and everything else that has gone wrong this winter.
San Diego lost the prize free agent of the offseason, Roki Sasaki, to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and then watched All-Star reliever Tanner Scott follow in his footsteps. Oh, and both signings came after former Padres starter and Cy Young winner Blake Snell also signed with Los Angeles.
With all that being said, chief executive officer Erik Greupner needed to come up with something to get San Diego baseball fans fired up at the team's annual Fan Fest event at Petco Park.
There is no better way than to take a shot at your hated rivals.
“One of the things that I think is so cool about the way you support this team and the environment that you create which has become as [Mike] Shildt said one of the most difficult environment for other teams to come into and play, is that you do it in a classy way, right?” Greupner said to Padres fans in attendance.
“I think we saw some things some other places, I won’t give you more detail on that, but I will just tell you that that’s not who we are, and that’s not who we were, and that’s not who we’re gonna be, you guys do it in a positive, supportive, passionate way, and you guys are the best.”
More news: Padres Make Another Signing, Add Outfielder, First Baseman in Free Agency
Greupner's dig came from the team's five-game National League Division Series loss to the Dodgers where tensions were running extremely high.
The series saw plenty of drama, including former Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty hitting Fernando Tatis Jr. with a pitch, fans tossing objects onto the field causing a lengthy delay, and Padres infielder Manny Machado allegedly throwing a ball toward the Dodgers dugout — an action that manager Dave Roberts suggested was intentional.
Being frustrated is understandable. The Padres have been limited with signing free agents due to payroll and the unstable ownership group is a turn off for players who would make a big difference in the lineup.
It was also the Dodgers who emerged victorious in the NLDS, coming back from a 3-1 deficit and then ran away with the World Series title in five games over the New York Yankees.
Tensions between the clubs have yet to settle and don't appear to be calming down any time soon.