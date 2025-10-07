Padres Outfielder Breaks Silence After Disappointing End to Season
San Diego Padres outfielder Ramon Laureano took to social media after his team's disappointing finish to the 2025 season.
Laureano arrived from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline along with Ryan O'Hearn in exchange for six prospects. The outfielder immediate kicked into high gear with the Padres. Laureano played 50 games for the Friars, and was among one of their top offensive performers during his stay.
Just before the postseason, however, Laureano suffered a fracture in his right index finger. Laureano would have missed an extended amount of time, and potentially the entire postseason had the Padres remained in the fight.
"All Love SD," Laureano wrote, followed by yellow and brown hearts. "Thank you."
The 31-year-old posted a .269 batting average with the Friars this season, and hit nine homers during his brief stay. He had a .812 OPS with the Padres during the regular season, and his 24 total homers on the season matched a career-high.
Laureano would have been a game-changer during the Padres' loss to the Cubs during the Wild Card series, as the offense failed to generate many chances to score during the first and final game of the series. They scored just two runs across those two games, and five throughout the series.
The Padres have the option to bring back Laureano in 2026, as he has a $6.5 million club option for next season attached to his contract, and it's hard to imagine they'll move on from him after the stellar half-season he had in San Diego. Such a price for Laureano is perfect for the Padres, as they have other holes to address on their team.
The main thing the Padres need to focus on is pitching, as they could lose three starting pitchers during the offseason. Michael King is likely to opt out of his mutual option for 2026 and Nestor Cortes and Dylan Cease will both enter free agency in the offseason. With Joe Musgrove returning to the rotation next season after recovering from Tommy John, they'll need to add two arms, whether from their farm system, in free agency or via a trade.
