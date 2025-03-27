Padres Trying to Trade Outfielder This Week, Says AJ Preller
The San Diego Padres have been linked to trade rumors from the start of the offseason to the end of spring, yet nothing has transpired. However, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller is still listening to potential trade partners.
Outfielder Eguy Rosario is the most recent candidate to be mentioned, per Padres insider AJ Cassavell. Rosario was designated for assignment amid San Diego's final roster cuts ahead of Opening Day.
“Eguy’s a big league player,” Preller said, noting that the Padres would like to add value in return.
The 25-year-old outfielder has recorded 100 Major League appearances over the past three seasons. Rosario is a .245 hitter with five homers and four walks. However, he has struck out 34 times.
This spring, Rosario hit .200 with three homers and 16 strikeouts over 61 plate appearances in Cactus League play. In Triple-A, Rosario has a .275/.362/.502 slash line in nearly 1,200 career plate appearances.
Padres manager Mike Shildt spoke about the difficulties of cutting down the roster, citing the overflow of talent within the organization this spring.
“Those were as tough decisions that I’ve ever been a part of at any level, including the big league level,” said Shildt “Those were hard decisions and hard on some really quality guys … big league players who at the on-set won’t be with us.
“Our roster construction can be complex with all the different option rules and opt-outs. We have a path for a lefty lineup and a path for a righty lineup.”
The Padres have a week trade trade Rosario, or he will be on waivers for any team to claim. If he goes unclaimed — which is unlikely — he would be able to remain in the Padres organization in the minor leagues.
